Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $65,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $64.49 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.