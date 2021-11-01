Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $60.41 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $60,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $729,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $464,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $152.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

