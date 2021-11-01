Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.61 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $61,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

