Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $66.64 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $66,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

