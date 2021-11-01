Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $63,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $58.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36.
BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
