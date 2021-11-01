Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $63,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $58.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.