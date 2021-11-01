Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share.

CHTR opened at $674.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $752.98 and a 200-day moving average of $723.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $578.76 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

