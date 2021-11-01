Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $136.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.25.

CHKP opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

