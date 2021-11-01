Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.70). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

