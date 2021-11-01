Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $173.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $989.38 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. 91,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,563. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

