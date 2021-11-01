ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

