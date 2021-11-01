Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Issue $0.33 — Dividend

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

