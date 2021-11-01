China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.22

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 89130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

