China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEA remained flat at $$19.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.30. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

CEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

