Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.38 on Monday. Chubb has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $197.24. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

