CIBC Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRG.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Laurentian upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRG.UN opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$719.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

