CIBC Lowers Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,168.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by CIBC to C$2,168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2,278.40.

SHOP opened at C$1,807.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,836.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,708.50. The company has a market cap of C$226.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,140.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

