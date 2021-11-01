CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TSE TIXT opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of C$12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

