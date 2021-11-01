CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.39.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,757. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$617.40 million and a PE ratio of -46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

