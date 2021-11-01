Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,539 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Cigna worth $176,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $288,753,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $51,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $213.61 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $163.22 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

