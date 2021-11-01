Cipher Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Cipher has a market capitalization of $52,807.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 64.4% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.41 or 0.00452650 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.52 or 0.01002022 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

