CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 9.3% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19. 941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.62.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

