Citigroup Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $285.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $288.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.69.

V opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

