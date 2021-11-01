Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,170,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,151,000 after buying an additional 604,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 42,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,718,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.