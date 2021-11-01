Clarus Co. (CLAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 19th

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Clarus stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $932.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clarus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 333.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Clarus worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

