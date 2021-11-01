Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Coal Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

