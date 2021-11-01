CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 8.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 42,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,124,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 5.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,914 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in CleanSpark by 81.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

