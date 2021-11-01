CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 8.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 42,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,124,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 5.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,914 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in CleanSpark by 81.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.
