Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Decreased by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,262,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429,321 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor makes up about 1.8% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.90 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

