Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,667 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Clearside Biomedical worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

CLSD opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

