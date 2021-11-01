CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,056 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $74,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $218.81. 8,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.80 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

