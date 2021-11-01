CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $234.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35. CME Group has a one year low of $147.80 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

