CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 302,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

