CNH Partners LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Provident Acquisition worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAQC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,908,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,976,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

