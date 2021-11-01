CNH Partners LLC Buys 35,860 Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) by 54.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDTX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:EDTX opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.