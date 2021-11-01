CNH Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSAQ opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

