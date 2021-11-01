CNH Partners LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRSA stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

