CNH Partners LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STWO opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

