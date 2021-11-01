CNH Partners LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMMC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

