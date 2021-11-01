CNH Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Dune Acquisition worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $215,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

