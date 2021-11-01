CNH Partners LLC Takes $633,000 Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $5,686,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,826,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

