Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.78

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.78 and last traded at $95.78, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.