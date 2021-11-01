Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.19 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

