Comparing Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and United Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A United Insurance $846.66 million 0.19 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.32

Metromile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Metromile and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.73%. United Insurance has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.61%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than United Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Metromile beats United Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

