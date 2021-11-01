Comparing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.12 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.44

Mexus Gold US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -320.42% Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexus Gold US and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Mexus Gold US on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

