Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 287,522 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Compugen worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compugen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $444.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

