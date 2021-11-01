Conflux Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,463.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.37 or 0.07065006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00319935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.33 or 0.00952324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00087224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00441361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00267851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00240108 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.