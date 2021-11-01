Contrasting SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 3.46 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xponential Fitness and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $16.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats SCWorx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

