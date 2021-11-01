ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$11.13 during trading hours on Monday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

