CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price upped by Barclays from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

