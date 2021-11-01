Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,922,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

BURL stock opened at $276.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

