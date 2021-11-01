Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB opened at $48.07 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

